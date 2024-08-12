China’s nightmare: A second trade war with Trump
SummaryChina’s struggling economy is overly reliant on exports, making it more vulnerable to the punishing tariffs the Republican presidential nominee is proposing.
SINGAPORE—China was bruised by its trade war with the U.S. under President Donald Trump, but ultimately bounced back. If Trump wins the White House in November, round two will be much tougher.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more