China’s patriotic rhetoric takes a violent turn
Wenxin Fan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Oct 2024, 09:31 AM IST
SummaryThree stabbing attacks in four months that targeted Japanese and Americans have exposed a dark side of the Communist Party’s nationalist campaign, what many in China describe as ‘hate education.’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
China’s Communist Party has for years stoked patriotism in the state media and the country’s classrooms, driving nationalist fervor that at times spun out of control.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less