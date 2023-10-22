China's PLA deployed six warships in Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war: Reports
The development comes at a time when the US has sent USS Gerald R Ford, its most advanced carrier, along with a battle group to the sensitive West Asia region.
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed six warships in the Middle East as tensions escalate in the region due to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, reports said.
