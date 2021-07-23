China's President Xi Jinping makes surprise visit to Tibet

A source told the ICT that Xi first landed at Mainling airport in Nyingtri, in southeast Tibet, on July 20. Xi addressed a public gathering in Nyingtri, stating that 10 years ago, when he came as head of the Chinese government's delegation to mark the 60th anniversary of the 17 Point Agreement, he had gone to Lhasa first. But this time, he said, he came to meet the people in Nyingtri first, telling them that not a single ethnic group should be left behind in the efforts to fully build a modern socialist China.