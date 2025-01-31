China’s property sector retreats into state hands

The latest private builder to run into a liquidity crisis is China Vanke, one of the country’s largest remaining developers. But state intervention has pulled it back from the brink of potential default, for now. This week, it projected a loss of 45 billion yuan, the equivalent of $6.3 billion, for 2024. Its chairman has resigned, replaced by the chairman of its largest shareholder, Shenzhen Metro. Representatives from the state-owned subway operator for the wealthy southern city of Shenzhen now make up nearly half of Vanke’s senior management. It will also buy a couple of projects from Vanke.