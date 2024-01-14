China’s recovery is set to be ‘slow and bumpy’ in 2024
Retail sales and industrial output are also seen growing in December from a year earlier against a low base of comparison — in late 2022, the country was dealing with a massive Covid-19 outbreak
China looks all but certain to hit its growth goal of about 5% for 2023, shifting attention to whether deflation risks, the housing crisis and a lingering confidence crunch will derail efforts to build momentum this year.
