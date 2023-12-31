'China's 'reunification' with Taiwan inevitable': Xi Jinping's big claim during New Year's speech
China's ‘reunification’ with Taiwan is inevitable, President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's address on Sunday, striking a stronger tone than he did last year with less than two weeks to go before the Chinese-claimed island elects a new leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday said China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable--striking a stronger tone than last year--while addressing the nation in a speech marking the New Year, ahead of the general elections in the Chinese-claimed island to elect a new leader, Reuters reported.