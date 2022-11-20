China's secrecy led to fatal consequences in Covid-19 pandemic: Report

The US media has attacked China for not acknowledging the fact that the genesis of Covid pandemic is the country itself.
A report by New York Times added that China's secrecy has led to fatal consequences in the pandemic.
The report stated that China should now agree to a full and thorough scientific investigation that returns to Wuhan. This black box needs to be opened.
"The story of how the pandemic got started -- and turned into a global catastrophe -- remains a black box. It should not be," NYT said.
According to the report, the first Covid could provide the most important clues about the origins of the virus, but it is still a mystery, it said.
Besides, the history of early Covid cases could highlight missteps in public health that allowed the virus to spread. They could point to failures in the early warning and surveillance systems, offering important lessons for the future, the report noted.
It reiterated that China must show whether the outbreak began with a zoonotic spillover, perhaps from animals sold at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, or was an inadvertent research-related accident.
To prevent the next pandemic, and to better understand this one, a serious, sustained, and credible investigation is needed, reported The Washington Post.
In the autumn of 2019, there were many signals that something unusual was happening in Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people.
Medical records show influenza-like illness, a measure of patients with a respiratory ailment, soared late in November and in December in Wuhan at a rate higher than previous winter surges.
Officially, the first case was someone who fell ill on either December 10 or 11, though it has been difficult to establish.
The researchers have determined that by the end of February 2020, China had identified as many as 260 cases from the previous December. Yet China reported to the World Health Organization a year later -- in early 2021 -- that there were only 174 cases that December.
In late December and early January, Chinese scientists identified and verified the virus as a SARS-type through genomic sequencing. This raised a red flag: It had strong potential for human-to-human transmission. But they did not warn the public, the US daily said.
About a year later, in early 2021, another attempt to answer questions about the origins of the pandemic got underway. From January 14 to February 10, a joint mission of 17 Chinese scientists and 17 from other countries and the World Health Organization met in Wuhan.
The WHO report said, "no firm conclusion" could be drawn yet about the seafood market, which sold live animals and frozen meat, among other products.
The report concluded by saying that disease surveillance is a major step of a pandemic--early warning systems -- are crucial. Surveillance can give a leg up on mitigating disease spread, track the path and makeup of transmission in the population, and help vaccine and therapeutic researchers start to develop countermeasures.
