China's services sector grows in March1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 08:06 AM IST
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index surged to 56.3 from 51.4 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index surged to 56.3 from 51.4 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows
BEIJING : Activity in China's services sector expanded at a much faster pace in March, official data showed on Wednesday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surged to 56.3 from 51.4 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
China's services sector, which includes many smaller and private companies, has lagged the recovery in manufacturing. The Chinese consumers, however, have started to perk up recently after months of hesitation.
The official March composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 55.3 from February's 51.6.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.