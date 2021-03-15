OPEN APP
China’s shift, AI shaping chances of export-focused economies: Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman said that China’s economy is moving rapidly away from a situation of trade accounting for a high share of it. (Scott Eells/Bloomberg)
 3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2021, 09:47 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Paul Krugman said that China is graduating from making mass products to more sophisticated ones, a key trend in global trade that is opening up fresh opportunities for others
  • He was optimistic about the possibility of export-oriented growth in developing countries given the shift in China’s manufacturing activities

China’s shift to production of higher end goods is opening up export opportunities for developing countries with low wages but developments in artificial intelligence could dampen chances of countries hoping for higher export in services, Nobel prize winner Paul Krugman said at a virtual event.

Speaking to Arvind Subramanian, professor of economics at Ashoka University and former chief economic advisor, Krugman said that China is graduating from making mass products to more sophisticated ones, a key trend in global trade that is opening up fresh opportunities for others.

“China still has substantially lower wages than wealthy countries do but substantially higher wages than a lot of countries that would hope to follow in China’s footsteps. By moving into more sophisticated higher wage and less labour-intensive products, China is opening up space even though aggregate globalisation may be plateauing. The opportunities for other countries are continuing to expand," Krugman said at the event organised by the Ashoka University.

Krugman said that China’s economy is moving rapidly away from a situation of trade accounting for a high share of it. “The share of trade in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) has dropped dramatically," Krugman said, explaining that since China is a huge economy and the decline of trade’s share in its GDP is leaving opportunity for others to move into that space and reap the benefits of a globalised economy.

However, there are impediments for nations such as India in services exports due to the rise of artificial intelligence, machine learning and the increased level of automation that makes human beings redundant.

“The big story of the world circa 2006 was the internet making it possible to deliver services from tens of thousands of miles away. In some ways, the story of 2021 is of machine learning and artificial intelligence making it possible to dispense with human beings entirely which is not good for the prospects of a would-be services exporting economy," Krugman said. He, however, was optimistic about the possibility of export-oriented growth in developing countries given the shift in China’s manufacturing activities.

Krugman’s observation comes in the wake of India’s efforts to steer its economy out of a crippling recession induced by the pandemic by gaining self-reliance and to get a better footing in world markets. India is offering incentives for global manufacturers to set up shop here and has raised tariff barriers on many products and have moved items like television and tyres from free import category to restricted class. The twin approach is expected to give an edge to those investing in local production over imported products.

Krugman said there is a widespread fallacy that globalisation must always increase and that there is something terribly wrong if the share of trade in GDP is not rising. He pointed out that there was a peak in global trade on the eve of first world war after which there was a substantial decline. “In 1950, the world was a lot less integrated than on the eve of world war 1. It did not really reach 1913 level of trade until 1980 as a share of global product and it is only after that we had this explosion of hyper globalisation which now appears to have plateaued since the later part of the first decade of this century," said Krugman. He said the hyper globalisation episode was probably a one-time event.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

