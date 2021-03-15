China’s shift, AI shaping chances of export-focused economies: Paul Krugman

Krugman said there is a widespread fallacy that globalisation must always increase and that there is something terribly wrong if the share of trade in GDP is not rising. He pointed out that there was a peak in global trade on the eve of first world war after which there was a substantial decline. “In 1950, the world was a lot less integrated than on the eve of world war 1. It did not really reach 1913 level of trade until 1980 as a share of global product and it is only after that we had this explosion of hyper globalisation which now appears to have plateaued since the later part of the first decade of this century," said Krugman. He said the hyper globalisation episode was probably a one-time event.