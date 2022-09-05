China's Sichuan province hit by strongest earthquake since 2013, 7 killed

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, which is 180 km southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu, China Earthquake Networks Centre said.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck a mountainous area in the west of China's Sichuan province at 12:52 pm (local time) on 5 September, killing atleast seven people, state television CCTV reported.
The China Earthquake Networks Centre said that the epicentre of the earthquake was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, which is 180 km southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu.
This earthquake is considered as the most powerful since 2013 in Sichuan, as Chengdu, the provincial capital, and Xian and Changsha felt the shaking.
Within just minutes, an aftershock of magnitude 4.2 struck Yaan which is about 100 kms southwest of Chengdu.
Earlier in April 2013, a magnitude 7.0 quake struck Yaan that killed over 100 people and injuring thousands. Prior to that, in May 2008, an earthquake of magnitude 8.0 occurred in Wenchuan killed almost 70,000 people and caused extensive damage in Sichuan.
