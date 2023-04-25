China’s State-Owned Firms, Long Market Laggards, Are Suddenly Stars
- Chinese official statements are full of warm feelings for business again, but investors are signaling caution
Betting on the government has been a winning trade in Chinese markets this year.
State-owned enterprises, or SOEs, have been the standout performers among Chinese stocks in 2023. The Hang Seng China State-Holding Enterprises index rose 8.3% this year, compared with a 1.5% decline for the broader Hang Seng China Enterprises index.
But some SOE stocks have done even better. Hong Kong-listed shares of state carrier China Mobile have surged 31% this year. PetroChina has gained 49% while China Railway Group is up 41%.
There are some sector-specific reasons. Chinese telecom stocks are benefiting from plans to boost China’s digital economy, including through more investments in mobile networks. Cloud revenue for the three state telecom giants all doubled year-over-year in 2022. In combination they now have a bigger market share than market leader Alibaba, according to Jefferies. State energy and mining companies got a boost from the commodity boom while state construction shares rose on hopes of more infrastructure investment.
But investors are also betting that SOEs more broadly will benefit from strengthening policy tailwinds as they play an even more prominent role in achieving the country’s strategic goals—including boosting innovation and self-sufficiency in technology. Yi Huiman, the chairman of China’s securities regulator, coined the term “valuation system with Chinese characteristics" last November. That sort of language has sparked hopes for even more emphasis on SOEs, especially those that can directly support key national goals.
SOEs have long traded at lower earnings multiples than private companies, and for good reason. Their profit margins and returns on equity are usually lower than their private sector counterparts and they also tend to grow more slowly. Partly that is because many of them are stodgy companies focused on old economy sectors like traditional finance and heavy industry.
But as the regulatory crackdown of the past couple of years hit the private sector hard, investors also started to look at SOEs more closely again. Chinese SOEs trade at an average of 6.1 times next 12 months’ earnings while private companies trade at 15.4 times, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank published a report this week suggesting that the total market value of Chinese SOEs could rise 20% if reforms drove better growth. Goldman highlighted SOEs’ relative advantages in access to finance and data, as well as advanced technology.
Needless to say the “reform" part of the equation—as opposed to preferential access to finance and data—remains quite uncertain. The government has said it wants productivity at state firms to improve: the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in February that it wants profit growth at the firms it manages to exceed overall economic growth this year. But if that happens, it might very well be because of market tailwinds like rebounding oil prices—or the continued caution of recently burned private competitors—rather than real endogenous productivity gains.
Details on how state-owned firms will actually become more productive, presumably now with less competition and market discipline, not more, remain sparse.
The real message of SOEs’ recent outperformance may be that investors are simply still skeptical, despite a markedly more pro-business tone from Beijing since November, that private firms will get a fair shake in post-Covid China.
SOEs may or may not get more productive but they have some obvious growth tailwinds, and they are cheap. In today’s China, that might be reason enough to buy.