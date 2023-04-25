China’s State-Owned Firms, Long Market Laggards, Are Suddenly Stars

Needless to say the “reform" part of the equation—as opposed to preferential access to finance and data—remains quite uncertain. The government has said it wants productivity at state firms to improve: the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in February that it wants profit growth at the firms it manages to exceed overall economic growth this year. But if that happens, it might very well be because of market tailwinds like rebounding oil prices—or the continued caution of recently burned private competitors—rather than real endogenous productivity gains.