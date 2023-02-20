China’s state-owned property developers shun private-sector deals
- Government hopes for a market solution have been dashed
When China’s private real-estate developers started sliding into distress more than a year ago, the government encouraged state-owned property companies to step in and take over their ailing peers’ projects and assets.
That call has gone largely unheeded—a big reason why the country’s housing market remains in the doldrums.
State-backed property companies have considered and ultimately decided against acquiring a great number of projects started by private developers. They have also largely shunned a “merger and acquisition" bond program intended to help them fund these deals, although some have used the program to pay off their own debt.
That is undermining the government’s hope for an orderly recovery in the property sector—driven by market forces rather than government bailouts—and adding to home buyers’ uncertainty. Without a market solution, the burden of completing stalled projects could further fall on Chinese local governments, which are already financially stretched after three years of combating the pandemic.
Chinese officials have never made deals between state-owned and private developers an official plank of government policy, but they have repeatedly alluded to the idea, and most economists say it is a government aim.
Many state-owned developers have analyzed hundreds of projects from private developers and found very few that met their standards, industry analysts said. These companies prefer to buy land directly from local governments at routine public auctions, where prices are low thanks to the reduced private competition.
State-owned developers are reluctant partly because they themselves have suffered from the property-market slowdown, though not as much as their private-sector counterparts. The country’s strict zero-Covid measures—not pulled back until December—hit consumer confidence hard. Sales of new residential properties last year were down 28% to a five-year low. Prices sank and new projects were left unfinished.
“It was an industrywide squeeze from a cash-flow perspective," said Kelly Chen, a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “When their main business is shrinking in scale, every enterprise would be more cautious when it comes to merger and acquisition opportunities."
Chinese regulators may also have been too careful with the wording of their calls for property companies to buy assets, encouraging only “high-quality" developers to acquire “high-quality projects," said Bruce Pang, chief China economist at Jones Lang LaSalle.
Most of the projects on sale have complicated debt obligations or poor prospects for future returns, said Shujin Chen, head of China financial and property equity research at Jefferies. State-owned developers have largely opted to cherry-pick parcels of land in premium locations such as Beijing and Guangzhou, where the economics make more sense, the analysts said.
That conflicts with the aims of private developers, who are trying to keep their best assets in the hopes of a recovery. If left with only poor-quality assets when the liquidity crisis ends, they could be in poor shape even if they do survive, said Liu Shui, head of research at China Index Academy, a research firm focused on real estate.
Since the start of last year, just four of the 28 largest private-sector developers—as ranked by 2021 sales—have reported selling projects to state-owned developers.
State-owned China Resources Land looked into a large number of projects by private developers, company analysts said. It ended up acquiring just two plots, both from the same developer, the defaulted Shimao Group Holdings, and both in Beijing, one of the few cities where house prices rose every month last year.
In January of last year, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. agreed to take over the development of a residential and commercial complex from Shimao Group and Agile Property Holdings, paying the two private developers around $264 million each, according to filings. The project was among the top-selling sites in Guangzhou province for years before the downturn, according to filings and local media reports.
Chinese regulators have suggested deals between state-owned and private developers since as far back as December 2021, when the central bank and the banking regulator asked banks to help finance M&A in the sector. Zou Lan, head of the Chinese central bank’s monetary-policy department, touted M&A as “the most effective and market-oriented way" to defuse risks and clean up the sector.
Local governments have echoed the call. Some have arranged meetings between stronger and weaker developers in their regions. In January last year, local officials in Guangdong asked developers to carry out M&A with troubled property companies, according to state-media reports.
Last December, China’s main debt-market regulator suggested that stronger developers issue bonds with a “merger and acquisition" label and use the money to acquire struggling private developers’ projects. The regulator said these bonds would receive “focused support," without clarifying what that meant. Banks were encouraged to buy the bonds.
Only five state-owned or state-backed developers have issued these bonds so far, raising a total of roughly $1 billion between them. Less than half of the money raised was used to acquire private developers’ projects. The rest went to repay bank loans or build new projects, according to bond documents.
Unless the direct supervisor of all Chinese state-owned companies—the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, or Sasac—requires state-owned developers to take over private projects, few state-owned companies will be willing to change their approach, said Jizhou Dong, lead China property analyst at Nomura.
“But I don’t think Sasac will force them to because it could indicate careless usage of state-owned capital and potentially incur loss," Mr. Dong said. “This is a dead end."
Write to Rebecca Feng at rebecca.feng@wsj.com and Cao Li at li.cao@wsj.com