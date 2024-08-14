China’s steel industry in trouble as property market woes hit demand

China's steel industry is reportedly in a tight spot as the country's property market slump is hurting demand.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:31 PM IST
Areas like consumer appliances and shipbuilding are expanding but are relatively too small to offset the impact of the property market on China's economy.
Areas like consumer appliances and shipbuilding are expanding but are relatively too small to offset the impact of the property market on China’s economy.(Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg)

China's steel industry is facing trouble as its falling property market has affected demand, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, August 16.

Steel prices are plummeting, and profits are shrinking with little relief from the government, which is focused on reshaping China's economy in the long run. According to the report, the country has not delivered a solution to its real estate market slump that can keep steel consumption at a high level.

Also Read | China’s oil-demand growth slowdown weighs on global outlook, IEA says

As government officials talk about increasing consumer spending and boosting high-tech industries, the steel demand is set to reduce this year, as per the report.

“There are not many positives for steel, and the housing downturn has years to go yet,” said Tomas Gutierrez, an analyst at Kallanish Commodities. “It’s been clear for a long time that the government views stimulus very differently now,” he said.

China fuelled trade frictions as the country increased its steel exports; the steel markets in China have a global impact as iron ore prices fall.

Also Read | The new front in China’s cyber campaign against America

China's steel demand concerns:

According to Kallanish, cited in the report, China's property market slowdown caused steel demand from construction activities to fall 10 per cent this year. The steel sector saw total consumption fall to around a quarter of the previous levels, a very low proportion in the last 20 years.

Areas like consumer appliances and shipbuilding are expanding but are relatively too small to offset the impact of the property market on China's economy. Overall domestic demand fell 1 per cent in 2024, according to Kallanish quoted in the news report.

“Steel demand is really poor,” said Wei Ying, an analyst at China Industrial Futures, reported the news agency. “With highly indebted provinces focusing on deleveraging, plus a lack of good projects, infrastructure spending is less than ideal," analysts said.

Also Read | General Motors cuts jobs in China amid declining sales, high competition

Demand slowdown hits steel prices:

The slowdown in demand has led to a fall in prices. Steel Rebar used in construction is at cheaper levels like back in 2017. Hot-rolled coil is at its lowest in four years, it is used in car and home appliances. The producers who endure higher costs are making a loss on every ton produced of steel, as per the report.

The government's new quality standards for Rebar threatened to make existing inventories harder to ship. It created a panic sell situation before the rules came to power in September, as per Mysteel Global, a researcher.

Also Read | US Financial Officials Head to China After Leaders’ Policy Meet

China's export threat and material impact:

China's“aggressive” export of its steel is creating problems for the global steel industry, influencing the US and European prices to fall below cost, said ArcelorMittal SA, the biggest steel producer outside China. The China shipments are the highest since 2016, according to the report.

The commodity's slowdown has impacted iron ore prices this year, impacting mining giants like BHP Group Ltd. and Rio Tinto Group. The Futures in Singapore market has fallen close to 30 per cent since the end of 2023, trading under $100 a ton last Thursday, as per the report.

Also Read | Iron Ore Steadies With Japan’s Dovish Signals, Supplies in Focus

With pressure growing from more production in the steel mills and the government's interest in capping emissions, it is likely to affect iron ore prices.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:31 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldChina’s steel industry in trouble as property market woes hit demand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue