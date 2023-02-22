Home / News / World /  China’s top diplomat lauds strength of Russia ties in Putin meeting
China’s top diplomat lauds strength of Russia ties in Putin meeting

wsj 6 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2023, 10:39 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a patriotic concert dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Maksim BLINOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a patriotic concert dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Maksim BLINOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (AFP)

  • Beijing, Moscow reaffirm partnership that both view as a bulwark against U.S.-led world order.

MOSCOW—Russian President Vladimir Putin said Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Moscow, as both sides touted the resilience of the Chinese-Russian partnership in the face of growing antagonism with the West.

