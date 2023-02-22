China’s top diplomat lauds strength of Russia ties in Putin meeting
- Beijing, Moscow reaffirm partnership that both view as a bulwark against U.S.-led world order.
MOSCOW—Russian President Vladimir Putin said Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Moscow, as both sides touted the resilience of the Chinese-Russian partnership in the face of growing antagonism with the West.
