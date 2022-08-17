China's top leaders make first public appearance in two weeks1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 11:51 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a museum in the Liaoning city of Jinzhou with other leaders that commemorate a key 1948 battle
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday, state media reported, as he and other leaders emerged from a two-week absence from public activities, suggesting they had been at their annual summer conclave.