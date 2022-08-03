China's UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang warns British lawmakers against Taiwan visit

Zheng added that the British lawmakers visit to Taiwan would interfere in China's internal affairs and would lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations.
Two days after reports arrived that Britain's House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year, China's UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang vowed 'severe consequences' if British lawmakers visit Taiwan.
Zheng added that the British lawmakers visit to Taiwan would interfere in China's internal affairs and would lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations.
"We call on the UK side to abide by the Sino-UK joint communique and not to underestimate the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, and not to follow the U.S.'s footsteps," the Guardian quoted Zheng as saying.
Meanwhile, Taiwan is facing mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory.
Also, the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrival has already increased tensions in the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island.
The following comment from China arrived as both UK leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had demonstrated their tough stance on China as they race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's next prime minister.
Zheng, whike responding to remarks about China by Sunak and Trus, urged British politicians to "be realistic" about the fundamentals of bilateral relations.