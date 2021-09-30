China’s vaccine push falters as many countries switch to mRNA shots

The efficacy of China’s inactivated vaccines ranges from about 50% to 80% in clinical trials. But they are less potent than mRNA vaccines and questions are mounting about their effectiveness against the highly transmissible delta variant. As a result, the Thai government became the first in the world to offer an AstraZeneca Plc shot to people who had already received a jab or even two of Sinovac. While it is not an mRNA, Thai studies showed the Cambridge, U.K.-based company’s viral vector vaccine is potent as a booster to the Chinese shot, and that Pfizer’s dose was found to be even more effective.