China's Weibo blocks trending hashtag on ‘Taiwan election’ amid voting
China's Weibo social media platform on Saturday blocked a hashtag on the Taiwan presidential election after it became one of the site's top-trending topics following polls opening on the self-ruled island, AFP reported.
