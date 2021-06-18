China’s worse-than-Suez ship delays set to widen trade chaos

Some retailers in the U.S. have started informing customers looking to buy new furniture made in China that delivery could take as long as 10 months even if they place an order now, according to Steve Kranig, director of logistics at IM-EX Global Inc. The port congestion in Guangzhou and Shenzhen has also affected assemblers in Southeast Asia, who import raw materials to make armchairs and tables for export to the U.S., he said.