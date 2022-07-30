China's Wuhan seafood market likely epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak: Study

Another study has emerged providing evidence that Covid-19 emerged in the seafood market of China's Wuhan city. Two studies published in the journal 'Science' adopted different approaches for the research on Covid-19 outbreak, however, came to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus disease that has claimed over six million lives so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}