China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid-19 returns
China's Wuhan city with a population of 11 million is 'swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents'
Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.
The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference Tuesday, a day after seven cases were found.
