China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid-19 returns

Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference Tuesday, a day after seven cases were found.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

AFP
