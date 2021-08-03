Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid-19 returns

China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid-19 returns

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan,
1 min read . 09:26 AM IST AFP

China's Wuhan city with a population of 11 million is 'swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents'

Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference Tuesday, a day after seven cases were found.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

