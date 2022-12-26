Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials to take steps to protect lives on Monday in his first public remarks on Covid since Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials to take steps to protect lives on Monday in his first public remarks on Covid since Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.
Having been largely sheltered from the virus for much of the pandemic, China is now experiencing the world's biggest surge in infections after restrictions that torpedoed the economy were abruptly lifted.
Having been largely sheltered from the virus for much of the pandemic, China is now experiencing the world's biggest surge in infections after restrictions that torpedoed the economy were abruptly lifted.
Studies have estimated that around one million people could die over the next few months. Many in the population are grappling with shortages of medicine, while emergency medical facilities are strained by an influx of undervaccinated elderly patients.
Studies have estimated that around one million people could die over the next few months. Many in the population are grappling with shortages of medicine, while emergency medical facilities are strained by an influx of undervaccinated elderly patients.
"At present, Covid-19 prevention and control in China are facing a new situation and new tasks," Xi said in a directive, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
"At present, Covid-19 prevention and control in China are facing a new situation and new tasks," Xi said in a directive, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
"We should launch the patriotic health campaign in a more targeted way... fortify a community line of defence for epidemic prevention and control, and effectively protect people's lives, safety and health," Xi said.
"We should launch the patriotic health campaign in a more targeted way... fortify a community line of defence for epidemic prevention and control, and effectively protect people's lives, safety and health," Xi said.
Meanwhile, mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday as China's two biggest cities edged closer to living with Covid-19 even as frontline medical workers scrambled to cope with millions of new infections.
Meanwhile, mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday as China's two biggest cities edged closer to living with Covid-19 even as frontline medical workers scrambled to cope with millions of new infections.
After three years of harsh anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped China's zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and relentless testing on Dec. 7 in the face of public protests and a widening outbreak.
After three years of harsh anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped China's zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and relentless testing on Dec. 7 in the face of public protests and a widening outbreak.
Further reports have emerged which state that as China grapples with its first-ever national Covid-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Emergency rooms are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds.
Further reports have emerged which state that as China grapples with its first-ever national Covid-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Emergency rooms are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds.
The Chinese government has reported only seven Covid-19 deaths since restrictions were loosened dramatically on Dec. 7, bringing the country’s total toll to 5,241. On Tuesday, a Chinese health official said that China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a narrow definition that excludes many deaths that would be attributed to COVID-19 in other places.
The Chinese government has reported only seven Covid-19 deaths since restrictions were loosened dramatically on Dec. 7, bringing the country’s total toll to 5,241. On Tuesday, a Chinese health official said that China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a narrow definition that excludes many deaths that would be attributed to COVID-19 in other places.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.