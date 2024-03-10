China's Xi Jinping greets new Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, says ‘iron-clad friendship choice of history and…’
Xi Jinping congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his election as Pakistan President, emphasizing the historical friendship and strategic significance of China-Pakistan ties in the midst of global changes.
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the newly elected Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on becoming the President of Pakistan. He said that the two nations' "iron-clad friendship" is a "choice of history" and that the ties' "strategic significance" has increased in light of recent global developments.