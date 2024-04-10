China's Xi Jinping on 'family reunion' with Taiwan: 'No force can separate us...'
Xi Jinping did not elaborate but in Chinese terminology referring to external interference over Taiwan is generally aimed at the support Taipei gets from Western countries like the United States, especially arms sales which infuriate Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping told former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou on Wednesday that outside inference could not stop the "family reunion" between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and that there are no issues that cannot be discussed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message