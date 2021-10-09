Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that "reunification" with Taiwan must and will be realised and that this accords with the basic interests of Taiwan's people.

While the governments in both Beijing and Taipei trace their origins to the 1911 revolution, the Communist Party was never able to capture Taiwan in a subsequent civil war and the Republic of China government lived on there. China still considers the island part of its territory and has asserted the right to take it by force, although Tsai argues she leads a sovereign nation.

The anniversary follows a particularly tense week in the Taiwan Strait, with China sending scores of military planes into the island’s air-defense-identification zone while the U.S. and its allies held military exercises in nearby waters. On Friday, Beijing urged Washington to abide by its agreement to keep troops out of Taiwan after an American defense official confirmed reports that U.S. military advisers had been deployed there.

Xi’s earlier efforts to appeal to Taiwan, where government surveys showed fewer than 10% of its 23.5 million residents favor unification, have backfired. His January 2019 call for a “one country, two systems" union similar to Hong Kong’s was even rejected by Taiwan’s China-friendly opposition, and support fell further after the city’s Beijing-appointed government crushed mass pro-democracy protests.

Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang last month elected moderate Eric Chu as its leader, providing a potential opening for Xi to resume communication with the island. Xi urged cooperation on “national reunification" in a congratulatory letter to Chu, prompting the former New Taipei City mayor to pledge to affirm his opposition to Taiwan’s independence and find “common ground."

