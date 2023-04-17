Moving China toward the center of the world stage has long been a goal of Mr. Xi’s foreign policy. He launched the Belt and Road Initiative, a trillion-dollar global infrastructure program, that has helped make China a key development partner around the world. That has been followed by initiatives in security and culture that are still being fleshed out, but are similarly designed to rewrite the rules of the international system in China’s favor. Last month, China helped broker a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations, a sign of Beijing’s growing influence.