China’s Xi Jinping Seeks to Shake Trans-Atlantic Solidarity With Flurry of Diplomacy
- The leader pushes back against what he calls U.S. suppression
For more than a year, the Western-led global order has had the sort of coherence that only a cataclysm can provide, as the U.S. and European allies focus on helping Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion.
For more than a year, the Western-led global order has had the sort of coherence that only a cataclysm can provide, as the U.S. and European allies focus on helping Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion.
That unity faces obstacles, as concerns grow about the escalating costs of the war, and recently leaked classified documents have shown weaknesses in Ukraine’s defenses and the extent to which the U.S. is willing to spy on friendly countries.
That unity faces obstacles, as concerns grow about the escalating costs of the war, and recently leaked classified documents have shown weaknesses in Ukraine’s defenses and the extent to which the U.S. is willing to spy on friendly countries.
Also seeking to disrupt trans-Atlantic solidarity, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has returned to the world stage after years of self-imposed isolation as China enforced strict anti-Covid policies. He has made it clear he believes the U.S. is leading an effort to suppress China’s rise. In a diplomatic flurry, Mr. Xi has met with a half-dozen world leaders in less than a month as he probes for cracks in the Western consensus and strengthens ties with old friends.
“The messaging is different for different actors, but this is all essentially about finding new spaces for China to act," said Manoj Kewalramani, a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution, an Indian think tank. “From all perspectives he is trying to limit what he sees as full-scale containment."
Mr. Xi has embraced old friends such as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who visited China last week. Mr. da Silva, during his visit, denounced the global reliance on the dollar and toured a research facility run by Huawei Technologies Co., the Chinese tech company that the U.S. has deemed a threat to national security.
Mr. Xi wooed French President Emmanuel Macron, a key member of the Western alliance whose pursuit of “strategic autonomy" has been encouraged by China. And he has given a colder reception to skeptics such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who received far less face time with Mr. Xi when earlier this month she joined Mr. Macron in Beijing, days after she warned that Europe needed to reduce risks in its relationship with China.
Notably absent from the recent diplomatic efforts has been the Ukrainian leader. Mr. Xi hasn’t spoken with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the start of the war, despite invitations from Mr. Zelensky to do so. Ms. von der Leyen also pressed Mr. Xi to speak with the Ukrainian leader during her visit to Beijing. She said he “reiterated his willingness to speak when the conditions and time are right."
Moving China toward the center of the world stage has long been a goal of Mr. Xi’s foreign policy. He launched the Belt and Road Initiative, a trillion-dollar global infrastructure program, that has helped make China a key development partner around the world. That has been followed by initiatives in security and culture that are still being fleshed out, but are similarly designed to rewrite the rules of the international system in China’s favor. Last month, China helped broker a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations, a sign of Beijing’s growing influence.
Mr. Xi has stepped up his diplomatic efforts after a speech in early March, when he singled out the U.S., accusing it of leading an international campaign of “all-round containment, encirclement and suppression" against China. While Chinese officials frequently criticize the U.S., Mr. Xi, as top leader, has typically only done so in less direct ways, without calling out the U.S. by name.
Mr. Xi was probably given the biggest boost of this campaign by Mr. Macron during his China trip this month. The French leader said that Europe should avoid “bloc versus bloc logic" and should develop a stance independent of the U.S. in navigating tensions between Beijing and Taiwan.
The Chinese leader gave Mr. Macron an enthusiastic reception, with both traveling to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after their meetings in Beijing for more talks, including a stroll through a park and discussions over tea. But he offered no apparent concessions on policy with the French leader, making no commitment in response to Mr. Macron’s request that he use his bond with Russian President Vladimir Putin to encourage him to pull back in Ukraine.
“I see here pushback against the U.S. and trying to break what Xi Jinping perceives as an anti-China coalition in the global north," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, an emeritus professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University. “That’s why Macron’s visit was so successful in the eyes of China, because by promoting the idea of European strategic autonomy, Macron contributed to driving a wedge between the U.S. and the European Union."
Mr. da Silva, the Brazilian president, pushed a shared vision of a multipolar world during his visit to China. During a stopover in Shanghai, he called for local currencies to play a more central role in global commerce. “Every night I ask myself why every country needs to trade in the dollar," he said.
He called China “an indispensable force in global politics, economy, trade and science and technology," the Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper reported. He added that Brazil was “committed to building closer relations with China from the strategic perspective of shaping a just and equitable international order."
Before he left China, Mr. da Silva accused Washington of encouraging the war in Ukraine, and said the U.S. and EU should focus on promoting peace. His argument echoes Beijing’s position that the delivery of American arms to Ukraine is fueling the conflict.
Mr. Xi and Mr. da Silva also praised each other’s proposals for ending the fighting in Ukraine. Both have been criticized by Western officials as being too preferential to Russia. Mr. da Silva suggested that Ukraine may have to cede Crimea to Russia, while the Chinese position paper on the conflict endorsed the security arguments Mr. Putin used to justify his invasion.
Mr. Xi has made no secret of the fact that he sees China’s ties with Russia as central to his effort to resist the Western-led world order. At the start of his recent diplomatic push, he made a trip to Moscow, where he rekindled his close friendship with Mr. Putin. As he left a state dinner with Mr. Putin, Mr. Xi told him that the world was experiencing changes not seen in 100 years—a pet phrase of the Chinese leader. Then he added a coda: “Let’s drive those changes together," with which Mr. Putin concurred.