Late last year, Chinese leader Xi Jinping confronted a wave of protests in cities across the country decrying his zero-tolerance Covid-19 controls—a rare rebuke of his centralization of power that included, in some cases, calls for him to step down.

Three months later, he is pressing to further concentrate Communist Party control.

Mr. Xi and senior Chinese officials this week agreed to plans to give the party more direct command in an array of areas they see as critical, including security, finance, technology and culture, while further diluting the government’s role in policy-making, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The National People’s Congress is expected to rubber-stamp parts of the plan during its annual session, which starts in Beijing this Sunday. The Chinese legislature will also sign off on senior government appointments, including a new economic team that has already begun trying to rev up growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The new team is expected to try to address concerns among business leaders about the government’s support for the slumping property market and tech industry, which has come under pressure from a regulatory clampdown.

Li Qiang, the party’s No. 2 official, is due to step up as China’s new premier and has already been courting private businesses in a bid to encourage investment and rebuild confidence. He is expected to be joined by He Lifeng, a longtime Xi confidant and chief of China’s top economic-planning agency, who is likely to take a vice-premier role overseeing the country’s economic and financial systems.

The State Council Information Office, the Chinese government’s publicity arm, and the National People’s Congress didn’t immediately respond to queries.

Mr. Xi faced tough tests of his leadership last year. His insistence on zero-Covid lockdowns in the face of fast-spreading Omicron variants decimated economic activity and eroded trust in the party across many of China’s wealthiest cities. His abrupt and chaotic pivot from zero-Covid in December caught many officials and citizens off-guard. His assertive diplomacy and continued support for Moscow despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, meanwhile, damaged China’s standing in the developed world.

Even so, Mr. Xi has continued to exert firm control while pursuing his agenda, seemingly unshaken by what critics describe as some of the biggest policy missteps of his 10-year rule—a demonstration, analysts say, of the practical dynamics of power in China.

“Xi Jinping’s authority has been affected in the eyes of the masses and ordinary cadres, but he still has the gun barrel, the knife handle and the pen shaft in his hands," said Wang Hsin-hsien, a politics professor at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, referring to party parlance for the military, security forces and the propaganda apparatus—all key levers of power.

Given the political climate in China, “suffering damage to one’s authority doesn’t represent facing a challenge to one’s power," but rather suggests that the ruler will seek to tighten his grip on power, Mr. Wang said.

Mr. Xi also benefits from indications that China’s economic activity expanded at a swift pace in February, a signal that the economy might be recovering from the effect of pandemic restrictions faster than expected.

A largely ceremonial affair, the legislative assembly is designed to project unity and harmony across one of the world’s most populous nations. It also offers Mr. Xi an opportunity to hammer home his pre-eminence after he claimed a norm-breaking third term as party chief last fall.

Mr. Xi’s restructuring plans reflect a belief that China needs to build a more centralized governance system to deal with challenges at home and abroad.

Public messaging and public security have long been considered critical to buttressing Beijing’s ability to fend off threats. Under the latest proposal, the party’s Central Propaganda Department will likely subsume the National Radio and Television Administration, a government agency, as well as some functions of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to some of the people familiar with discussions.

The National Security Commission, a policy-setting body established in 2013 to coordinate China’s military and law-enforcement apparatus, could be restructured to strengthen party oversight over security affairs, some of the people said.

Agencies that deal with sometimes restive areas on China’s periphery—the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the National Ethnic Affairs Commission—are likely to be transformed into units that report directly to the ruling party, some of the people said.

The Ministry of Science and Technology, which is tasked with accelerating China’s advancement in core technologies in the face of pressure and obstruction from the U.S., could face a similar restructuring, they said.

Mr. Xi is also planning to tighten control over China’s financial system by appointing trusted associates to manage the central bank and reinstating a party commission to oversee financial policy, The Wall Street Journal reported in February.

The exact details of the restructuring plan and its timeline couldn’t be determined. Some elements of a previous party and government shake-up that Mr. Xi initiated in 2018 took a long time to implement and certain changes have yet to be fully completed, the people said.

The restructuring aims to ensure that the party becomes “more scientific in its institutional setup, more optimized in its allocation of functions, more complete in its institutional mechanisms, and more efficient in operation and management," according to a communiqué issued earlier this week by the party’s elite Central Committee after a three-day conclave where the proposed overhauls were reviewed.

Mr. Xi seems to believe that policy missteps stem from poor local execution of Beijing’s directives, and thus is trying to ensure that lower-level officials can deliver better governance while the central leadership exerts overall control, said Ryan Manuel, managing director of Bilby, a Hong Kong-based artificial intelligence firm that analyzes Chinese government documents.

The focus on local failings also brings political benefits for Mr. Xi, said Mr. Manuel. “By having local governments take the blame for failing to implement policy adequately, Xi’s not going to take all the heat."

In recent months, Mr. Xi has reiterated demands for political loyalty, such as by ordering party inspectors to ensure compliance with the central leadership’s edicts, while making efforts to regain public trust.

Officials acknowledged some shortcomings in how they exited zero-Covid, including shortages in fever medication and intensive-care beds, as well as a rise in Covid-related deaths, but characterized the broad policy shift as necessary and correct.

In a February meeting with his top lieutenants, Mr. Xi declared that China had achieved a “major and decisive victory" in its fight against Covid-19 since November. The party leadership “has been right in its judgment of the pandemic situation, major response decisions and major strategy adjustments," according to an official readout from the meeting.

Ahead of the congress, officials and state media have continued to promote Mr. Xi’s priorities. They include the push to deliver “common prosperity"—a campaign aimed at narrowing wealth gaps and making China more egalitarian that some analysts say clashes with Beijing’s recent moves to shore up growth in the domestic economy.

Write to Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com and Keith Zhai at keith.zhai@wsj.com