China’s Xi Jinping shrugs off criticism in push for even more control

The National People’s Congress is expected to rubber-stamp parts of the plan during its annual session, which starts in Beijing this Sunday. The Chinese legislature will also sign off on senior government appointments, including a new economic team that has already begun trying to rev up growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The new team is expected to try to address concerns among business leaders about the government’s support for the slumping property market and tech industry, which has come under pressure from a regulatory clampdown.