As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, much has been said about the possibility of China aiding Moscow's efforts in the days to come. Against this backdrop, Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to visit Russia - as early as next week - for an interaction with Vladimir Putin. The development also comes weeks after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko (an ally of Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine) visited China and met with Xi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}