China's Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin next week? Russia visit in the cards amid war with Ukraine

China's Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin next week? Russia visit in the cards amid war with Ukraine

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit (SCO) member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to visit Russia - as early as next week - for an interaction with Vladimir Putin.

As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, much has been said about the possibility of China aiding Moscow's efforts in the days to come. Against this backdrop, Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to visit Russia - as early as next week - for an interaction with Vladimir Putin. The development also comes weeks after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko (an ally of Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine) visited China and met with Xi.

While speculative reports have suggested for some time now that a visit was in the cards, a Reuters report quoting sources suggested that it would take place in a matter of days. Putin has already issued a public invitation to Xi, albeit without specifying a date. Last month the Russian leader had hosted Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi at the Kremlin.

The proposed visit also comes amid fierce fighting in Bakhmut - a small ruined city in eastern Ukraine that has become the main focus of a Russian winter campaign involving hundreds of thousands of freshly conscripted reservists and mercenaries. 

ALSO READ: China’s lethal aid to Russia, likely to shift war dynamics in Putin's favour

While China released a peace proposal for the Ukraine war last month it was quickly rejected as one-sided by the government in Kyiv and its allies in the US and Europe. Russia had however welcomed the initiative. 

It also comes at a time when the US and China remain at odds on a broad range of issues. Washington has warned Beijing against providing lethal aid to Moscow, with reports suggesting that  something China so far says it has no plans to do. 

(With inputs from agencies)

