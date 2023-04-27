China’s Xi Makes First Call to Ukraine’s Zelensky Since Russian Invasion

China’s Xi Makes First Call to Ukraine’s Zelensky Since Russian Invasion3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:26 AM IST
- Conversation follows Chinese leader’s meetings with Putin, as Beijing seeks a greater role in peace efforts
Chinese leader Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, their first conversation since the Russian invasion more than a year ago, as Beijing attempts to portray itself as a potential peacemaker in the conflict.
