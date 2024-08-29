China’s Xi pushes to keep US ties steady through bumpy presidential race
Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Aug 2024, 07:20 PM IST
SummaryU.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan wraps up his China visit, as the prospect of a Harris presidency has changed Beijing’s calculus.
BEIJING—Chinese leader Xi Jinping used a meeting with U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan to push for stability in ties between the two global powers, seeking to define the relationship in ways that favor Beijing as the U.S. presidential election draws near.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less