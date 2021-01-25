OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China's Xi warns Davos World Economic Forum against 'new Cold War'
This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. - Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum, as his country still appears on track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc elsewhere. In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust." (Photo by - / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 06:50 PM IST Bloomberg

President Xi Jinping called on the world to abandon “ideological prejudice" and shun an “outdated Cold-War mentality" as he signalled that China will continue to forge its own path regardless of western criticism.

He urged a return to mutual respect to help the recovery from the pandemic, saying that “confrontation will lead us to a dead end." It’s vital to stay committed to international law and international rules “instead of staying committed to supremacy," Xi told the Davos Agenda event on Monday, in his first address since Joe Biden entered the White House.

“To build small circles and start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimate others, to willfully impose decoupling, supply disruptions, or sanctions, or to create isolation or estrangement, will only push the world into division and even confrontation," he said.

Xi’s speech has been widely anticipated for the tone it sets for relations between the world’s biggest economies over the next four years. It was more defensive in tone than his address to Davos four years ago, days before Donald Trump’s inauguration. Xi repeated many of the same talking points about multilateralism and “win-win" outcomes, but he also signalled that he does not intend to change course in the face of US pressure.

China’s leaders have long embraced Davos as a forum to showcase economic reforms while sidestepping difficult questions about politics. Former Premier Li Peng visited in 1992 as China sought to attract foreign investors in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.

Xi signalled his desire to put aside political issues which have helped drive a deterioration in ties with Western countries, including his abolition of term limits and use of “re-education" camps in the far western region of Xinjiang. “No two leaves are identical," Xi told his online audience.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

