China's Xi warns Davos World Economic Forum against 'new Cold War'

Xi’s speech has been widely anticipated for the tone it sets for relations between the world’s biggest economies over the next four years. It was more defensive in tone than his address to Davos four years ago, days before Donald Trump’s inauguration. Xi repeated many of the same talking points about multilateralism and “win-win" outcomes, but he also signalled that he does not intend to change course in the face of US pressure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}