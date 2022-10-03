China's Xiaomi disappointed with Indian order, will protect its interests

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order. (Reuters)

1 min read . 05:35 AM IST

Reuters

The Chinese smart devices firm in a statement on Sunday said that over 84% of 55.51 billion Indian rupees seized by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this year was the royalty payment made to U.S. chipset company Qualcomm Group.