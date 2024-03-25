China’s Younger Steel Industry Slows Net Zero Path, BHP CEO Says
China’s steel industry is young compared to Europe’s, and its transition to net zero may be slower as it takes a different path to reach government-mandated decarbonization goals, according to BHP Group Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s steel industry is young compared to Europe’s, and its transition to net zero may be slower as it takes a different path to reach government-mandated decarbonization goals, according to BHP Group Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message