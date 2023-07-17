China's 11.58 million fresher await jobs, as unemployment rate hits record high

China's 11.58 million fresher await jobs, as unemployment rate hits record high1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Amid the economic slowdown in China, financial analysts are particularly curious to see how the China's job market tackles as a record 11.58 million university graduates are expected to enter the Chinese jobs market this year
China has been battling a sinking low economic development that pre-dates the Covid pandemic. The country has hit a new record high in youth unemployment as the country's post-pandemic recovery falters.
