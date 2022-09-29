China’s Yuan gains first time in Nine days after verbal support

The daily reference rate, Beijing’s most widely used tool to guide yuan expectations, has done little to arrest the currency’s weakness amid a surging dollar. For most of the past week, the onshore yuan currency has been trading close to the weak end of its 2% trading band versus the greenback, a sign that traders are sticking to their bearish bets on the yuan amid the dollar’s strength and as the local economy suffers from Covid lockdowns and turmoil in the property sector.

