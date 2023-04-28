China's yuan gains traction in international trade by THESE countries2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- The yuan became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China in March, surpassing the US dollar
China's Yuan is gradually gaining dominance around the world with Argentina the latest country to accept the currency for transactions of Chinese import. The South American country has ditched the dollar and will be importing Chinese products in yuan. Argentina will aim to buy around $1 billion of Chinese imports in April using the yuan. After that, it hopes to pay for around $790 million of monthly imports in Chinese currency.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×