China's Yuan is gradually gaining dominance around the world with Argentina the latest country to accept the currency for transactions of Chinese import. The South American country has ditched the dollar and will be importing Chinese products in yuan. Argentina will aim to buy around $1 billion of Chinese imports in April using the yuan. After that, it hopes to pay for around $790 million of monthly imports in Chinese currency.

Another South American country, Brazil, agreed to start settling some trade with China in local currencies and took steps to make it easier to transact with China in yuan. China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner and Argentina’s second-biggest.

Both Argentina and Brazil are seeking to reduce their reliance on the US dollar, with officials earlier this year launching discussions on a common unit of account to bypass the dollar in bilateral trade.

Last week India's neighbour Bangladesh decided to settle payment for a nuclear plant in yuan. With sanctions on Russia by the western countries, Bangladesh was struggling to settle payments of $110 million for the Rooppur power plant. Therefore, the country has decided to pay in yuan.

Notably, China's yuan has replaced the US dollar as the most traded currency in Russia since the war started in Ukraine.

Iraq's central bank took has revealed that it is planning to allow trade from China to be settled directly in yuan.

Yuan overtakes the US dollar:

The yuan became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China in March, overtaking the dollar for the first time. According to the Reuters news agency, Cross-border payments and receipts in yuan rose to a record $549.9 billion in March from $434.5 billion a month earlier.

The yuan was used in 48.4% of all cross-border transactions in March 2023.

How China is pushing for the global use of the yuan?

The Chinese government has set up a global offshore yuan market in Singapore, London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg. The exchange rates are to market factors without regulatory intervention, according to the South China Morning Post.

China signed 41 currency-swap between 2009 and 2020 including with the European Union.

What is India's stand?

India has asked banks and traders to avoid using yuan to pay for Russian imports. India is one of the key buyers of Russian oil. Recently, the Central government said it would prefer the use of UAE's dirhams to settle trade with Russia instead of the Yuan.

Future of Yuan:

Big financial institutions like Citigroup and Goldman Sachs have predicted that by 2030 yuan will become the 3rd most used currency in international payments.

The internationalization of the yuan will be a long process, and it will face challenges brought about by geopolitical factors.