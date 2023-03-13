'China's Zero Covid Policy completely…': What Premiere Li Qiang had to say

'China's Zero Covid Policy completely…': What Premiere Li Qiang had to say2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:39 PM IST
- Qiang said the Zero Covid strategy followed by the country for over three years which hurt its economic growth also led to public protests, was completely right and delivered highly effective outcomes.
China got its new Premiere Li Qiang, who delivered his first speech on Monday. During his speech, Qiang vehemently defended the unenviable Zero Covid Policy brought about by the Xi Jinping government in the East Asian country.
