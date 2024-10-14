China-Taiwan conflict: Taipei not to escalate tensions after Beijing’s ‘major warning’

China-Taiwan conflict: Taiwan's Defence Ministry announced it will not escalate tensions in response to China's recent military drills, which encircled Taiwan and nearby islands. Beijing framed the exercises as a warning against Taiwanese independence.

Published14 Oct 2024, 10:06 AM IST
China-Taiwan conflict: Taiwan to not retailiate tensions as China holds air force exercises against independence
China-Taiwan conflict: Taiwan to not retailiate tensions as China holds air force exercises against independence(AFP)

China-Taiwan conflict: Taiwan’s Defence Ministry announced Monday it would not escalate tensions in response to China’s latest military exercises but has heightened its alert on outlying islands while closely monitoring the movements of China’s rocket forces, as per a report by Reuters.

The drills, which encircled Taiwan and nearby islands, were described by China as a warning against the island’s pursuit of independence. In a statement, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry criticised the exercises, saying they jeopardise security in the Taiwan Strait. 

“China's irrational and provocative military exercises jeopardise the security situation in the Taiwan Strait and are not conducive to the healthy development of cross-strait relations,” the ministry said in a statement, reported Reuters.

China’s Defense Ministry framed the manoeuvers as a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s refusal to yield to Beijing's demands that Taiwan recognise itself as part of the People’s Republic of China. Lai, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), took office in May, continuing his party’s policy of rejecting Beijing’s claims, as per the Associated Press.

Taiwan's military said its forces are prepared to respond if needed but emphasised it would not provoke further conflict.

What was China's threat about?

China’s Eastern Theater Command confirmed the mobilisation of multiple branches, including the navy, air force, army, and missile units, for the drills. “This is a major warning to those who back Taiwan independence and a signifier of our determination to safeguard our national sovereignty,” said Captain Li Xi, a spokesperson for the command, as quoted by AP.

The exercises reflect Beijing’s increasing pressure on Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province. China has consistently warned that Taiwan independence is a “dead end” and insists unification is inevitable.

The historical tension dates back to 1949 when the Nationalist government, led by Chiang Kai-shek, retreated to Taiwan after losing to Mao Zedong’s Communists on the mainland. Taiwan operates as a self-governed democracy but has never officially declared independence.

With cross-strait relations strained, Taiwan’s government reiterated its commitment to self-defence while signalling a desire to avoid unnecessary escalation.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 10:06 AM IST
China-Taiwan conflict: Taipei not to escalate tensions after Beijing's 'major warning'

      Popular in News

