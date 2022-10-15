China-Taiwan row: Reserves right to use force as last resort, says Beijing

China-Taiwan row: Reserves right to use force as last resort, says Beijing2 min read . 05:00 PM IST
- Communist Party spokesman Sun Yeli said that reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots.
With Taiwan Defence Ministry deploying troops on the frontline, a Communist Party spokesman on 15 October said that China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice.
Breifing a press conference in Beijing Communist Party spokesman Sun Yeli said that reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots.
It is most expected that President Xi Jinping will win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday, considered to be the most powerful job in the country.
Earlier in October's first week, Taiwan’s defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng had made it clear that the island will respond to incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes and drones, but gave no details on specific actions.
Chiu Kuo-cheng had said that China’s newly aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan would define as a “first strike" that would necessitate a response.
In response to visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, China had stepped up its military exercises, fired missiles into waters near Taiwan and sent warplanes across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait.
Meanwhile on 13 October, the Taiwanese defense ministry gave a free hand to Taiwan troops deployed on the frontline for 'first strike' actions which would include PLA planes, drones, or ships entering Taiwan's territorial airspace, restricted maritime zones, and airspace demarcated around Taiwan's outlying islands, reported Focus Taiwan.
The orders have been given under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area after the military has played broadcasts to warn them away, said Major General Lin Wen-huang of the Deputy Chief of General Staff Operations and Planning Office, the Taiwan daily added.
With Reuters/AP inputs.
