The likely scenarios for China-Taiwan tensions

Much of the analysis around a conflict between China and Taiwan is speculative. But there are two scenarios that have attracted attention. One, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which could begin with cyber attacks to disorient Taiwan’s defence. This would be followed by prolonged bombardment of the island, which in turn would be followed by Chinese boots on Taiwan’s soil. The second scenario involves a blockade of Taiwan by Beijing’s formidable navy. By cutting Taiwan off from its trade route and imports of arms and other essential goods, China would hope to force Taiwan into surrender.