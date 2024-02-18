‘Decoupling from China will only backfire on US itself,’ Wang Yi holds ‘frank’ talk with Antony Blinken
Washington has imposed sanctions on various Chinese companies that it accuses of working with China's military despite denials from the firms
Washington should lift sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals, and that attempts to de-couple from China would only hurt the United States, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
