Chinese astronauts return safely after 9-day delay caused by space debris damage to Shenzhou-20 capsule

Three Chinese astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday afternoon following a nine-day delay caused by damage to their spacecraft from space debris, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) revealed that “tiny cracks” were discovered in a small window of the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft’s return capsule. In a statement, CMSA said, “The capsule does not meet the safety requirements for a crewed return. Shenzhou-20 will remain in orbit and conduct relevant experiments.”

Originally, the astronauts were scheduled to return on November 5 after completing a six-month mission on China’s Tiangong space station, part of the Shenzhou programme, or “Divine Vessel.”

Safe return via Shenzhou-21 To bring the crew back, they departed Tiangong aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, touching down at the Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia at 4:40 p.m. local time (0840 GMT). The mission had been proceeding smoothly since its launch in April until the debris incident caused the unusual delay.

Logistical challenges for Tiangong station The delay has created a temporary logistical issue for China’s space station. Normally, a handover occurs when a new crew arrives, but with the Shenzhou-21 vessel taking the Shenzhou-20 crew home, the recently arrived Shenzhou-21 astronauts currently on Tiangong are without a flight-ready return vehicle.

CMSA stated that, per safety protocols, an unmanned emergency rescue spacecraft—Shenzhou-22—will be launched at an “appropriate time in the future” if necessary.

Growing threat of space debris The incident underscores the increasing dangers posed by space debris. Igor Marinin of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics told Reuters, “Due to the sharp increase in orbital debris, the likelihood of damage to spacecraft and space stations of all countries has risen significantly.”