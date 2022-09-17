Chinese astronauts went on spacewalk from new space station | Watch video2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 09:05 PM IST
Two Chinese astronauts went on spacewalk from new space station which is due to be completed this year
As China is excluded by the United States from International Space Station who accuses its military of running the country's space programs, China expedited building its own space station. The two Chinese astronauts also went on a spacewalk on Saturday. The new space station is scheduled to be completed this year.