Chinese authorities detain Evergrande staff amid crisis in property market
17 Sep 2023
Chinese authorities have detained personnel from Evergrande's financial subsidiary.
Chinese authorities have escalated their involvement in the ongoing Evergrande crisis, detaining personnel from the property giant’s financial subsidiary. The Shenzhen police disclosed the detentions in a social media statement on September 16 evening but provided minimal details. Among the detainees, only one was partially identified — someone with the surname 'Du', Bloomberg reported.