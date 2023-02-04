Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for few days, says Pentagon; Beijing regrets 'unintended' breach
President Joe Biden was briefed about the violation of US airspace by China and is closely monitoring the developing situation, the White House said adding that as of now they have decided against destroying it because of the safety of the public, but all actions are on table.
The Chinese surveillance balloon will probably be over the United States for a few days, but will continue to monitor the situation, the Pentagon has said.
